Woman dragged as saree gets stuck in Metro train door

A woman passenger was on Tuesday injured after being dragged for a few meters on a platform while deboarding as her saree got stuck in the closing doors, officials said.

According to Rail Corp (DMRC) officials, the incident happened around 9.20 a.m. at the on the network's Blue Line.

Once a portion of the saree got jammed when the train doors closed, the woman, identified as Gita, a resident of Shastri Park, fell on the platform and was dragged for a few meters till the applied the emergency brakes.

The woman had reportedly boarded the train at and got off at Moti Nagar. She was given first aid and rushed to a hospital.

