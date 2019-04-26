J&K orders transfer of three senior police officers

After obtaining mandatory permission from the Election Commission, the government on Friday ordered the transfer of three senior police officers.

An order issued by the said the the officers were D.R. Doley, and

Doley has been posted as the of the Police Housing Corp, Choudhury as the General of Police at the police headquarters and Farid as the Commandant of Armed Police (7th Batallion), according to an official order.

Doley, one of the senior-most police officers, was appointed the of the prestigious National Police Academy, Hyderabad, on March 1, 2017. She was relieved from SVPNPA on March 29, 2019.

--IANS

sq/ksk/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)