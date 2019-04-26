JUST IN
Business Standard

J&K orders transfer of three senior police officers

IANS  |  Jammu 

After obtaining mandatory permission from the Election Commission, the Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday ordered the transfer of three senior police officers.

An order issued by the Home Department said the the officers were D.R. Doley, A.K. Choudhary and Mohd Farid.

Doley has been posted as the Chairman and Managing Director of the Jammu and Kashmir Police Housing Corp, Choudhury as the Additional Director General of Police at the police headquarters and Farid as the Commandant of Jammu and Kashmir Armed Police (7th Batallion), according to an official order.

Doley, one of the senior-most police officers, was appointed the director of the prestigious Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy, Hyderabad, on March 1, 2017. She was relieved from SVPNPA on March 29, 2019.

First Published: Fri, April 26 2019. 14:00 IST

