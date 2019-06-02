Jaishankar continues former EAM Sushma Swaraj's Twitter outreach

Following the precedent set by his predecessor Swaraj, lent a helping hand to Indians abroad as he took cognisance of their plight on

Just a day after taking charge of the ministry, Jaishankar appreciated the promptness of the in lending support to a Kolkata-based man stranded in

"Appreciate the prompt action on this Suhel @IndEmbRiyadh. Pl keep me apprised," he tweeted.

He has since quoted two other tweets of those seeking help and mentioned the handles of the concerned embassies.

Swaraj was the first to start this tradition which has been widely commended for bridging the gap between the elected government and the people.

Swaraj opted out of contesting in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections citing her health. She spearheaded various rescue operations during her term, including those in and The former EAM was much-loved by people for being one of the most approachable ministers, known for hearing out and solving grievances on

Famous for her witty remarks, she surely left a lasting impression by constantly engaging with users.

"Ma',m we thought you were our The only one most sensible in BJP. Why do you call yourself Chowkidar," one Twitter user asked her.

"Because I am doing Chowkidari of Indian interests and Indian nationals abroad," was her reply.

She had famously told one Twitter user that they would be rescued by the Indian Embassy even if they were "stuck on Mars," a comment that not only won hearts but also earning her immense respect.

Swaraj's popularity on the micro-blogging website was evident when she was missing from the Cabinet with users tweeting how much they will miss her.

The to be appointed as the EAM, Jaishankar paid homage to his predecessor in his first tweet from his official account on May 31.

"My first tweet. Thank you all for the best wishes! Honoured to be given this responsibility. Proud to follow on the footsteps of @SushmaSwaraj ji," he tweeted.

A surprise addition to Narendra Modi's second Union Cabinet, the former certainly has big shoes to fill.

