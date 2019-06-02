Jaishankar rules out imposition of Hindi in states

Amid raging controversy over the draft national education policy, which favours making teaching of compulsory up to class 8, External Affairs S. Jaishankar, here on Sunday, reiterated the government's stand that it respected all languages and no language would be "imposed".

"The national education policy as submitted to the HRD is only a draft report. Feedback shall be obtained from general public. State governments will be consulted. Only after that the draft report will be finalised. The government of respects all languages. No language will be imposed," he said in a tweet.

The minister's remark come in the wake of apprehensions expressed by political parties and academicians in Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and over the draft education policy. They have cautioned the Centre against imposing any language against the wishes of states.

Earlier, the central government said it had not taken a decision on the draft education policy and had no intentions to impose any language.

The has recommended teaching of Hindi, English and one regional language in the non- states; and Hindi, English and one modern Indian language from other parts of the country in Hindi-speaking states.

