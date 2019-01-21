Jaitley terms claims of EVM hacking a big lie, attack Congress

on Monday rejected claims of EVM hacking in 2014 Lok Sabha polls at a press conference in by a self-proclaimed cyber expert as "absolutely rubbish" and a "big lie" and attacked the for demanding a probe into the issue.

In a series of tweets Jaitley, who is in the US, said should not feel that people are so gullible that they will swallow any garbage.

"After Rafale, the non-existent loan waiver to 15 industrialists - the next big lie - EVM (electronic voting machine) hacking.

"Was the & millions of staffers involved in manufacturing, programming of EVMs & conduct of elections during the in collusion with the BJP - absolutely rubbish.

"Does the feel that the people are so gullible that they will swallow any garbage? Insanity in the Congress party is increasingly becoming contagious," he said.

The Congress on Monday said should probe claims by a US-based self-claimed cyber expert that the 2014 Lok Sabha elections were "rigged" and said the probe panel should go for 50 per cent check of polling through VVPATs.

Shuja had also claimed that was "killed" as he knew about the "hacking."

He also claimed "if his people had not intercepted the BJP's attempts to hack the transmissions during this year's assembly polls in Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan, they would have won those states as well."

