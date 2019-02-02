Jammu-Srinagar highway still off-limits

The Jammu- highway remained closed for the third consecutive day on Saturday due to fresh landslides in the Bannihal- sector, an said.

Debris clearance operation of earlier landslides were still going on, when the fresh landslide hit the road this morning.

No traffic will be allowed on the highway till it is absolutely safe, the traffic department has said.

Over 100 stranded tankers carrying for the crossed the late on Friday, Alok Kumar, general of Police (IGP) traffic told reporters.

Nearly 3,000 vehicles, mostly trucks, have been parked at safer places in Qazigund-Bannihal stretch of the highway.

Closure of the highway has resulted in shortages of essential supplies in the landlocked valley. Unscrupulous traders are using it to sell commodities at exorbitant prices.

Mutton, which is normally sold at Rs 400 per kilogram, is being sold at Rs 450 to Rs 500 per kilogram in and elsewhere in the Valley . Similar hike is seen in poultry products, vegetables etc.

--IANS

sq/in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)