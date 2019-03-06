Japanese architect Arata Isozaki wins Pritzker Prize

Japanese Arata has received this year's Pritzker Prize, widely considered to be the profession's highest honour.

The jury said he pioneered the "understanding that the need for architecture is both global and local".

said growing up not far from the bombed city of taught him how homes and cities could be rebuilt, the reported on Tuesday.

He is the 46th Pritzker laureate and the eighth Japanese to receive the honour.

The jury said Isozaki's architecture defied categorisation as it was always evolving.

"Possessing a profound knowledge of architectural history and theory, and embracing the avant-garde, he never merely replicated the status quo," it said.

will be awarded the prize of $100,000 in May at a ceremony at the Château de Versailles in

The in and the Palau Saint Jordi indoor sporting arena in are among more than 100 of his major projects.

"I grew up on ground zero," the 87-year-old said, referring to the atomic bombing of Hiroshima, which lies across the shore from his home town of

"It was in complete ruins and there was no architecture, no buildings and not even a city," he said.

"Only barracks and shelters surrounded me. So my first experience of architecture was the void of architecture, and I began to consider how people might rebuild their homes and cities."

Previous winners of the coveted prize include India's Balkrishna Doshi, who designed the Sydney Opera House, of and the designer,

