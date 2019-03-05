Mumbai woman booked for bomb hoax at Goa restaurant

Police in the beach village of in have arrested a 23-year-old woman from for a bomb hoax at a local restaurant on Tuesday.

Rangoli Patel, a resident of Malad West in Mumbai, was holidaying in when she and a friend had an argument with the of a restaurant, told reporters here.

Police said she later went and made a hoax call claiming there was a bomb in the restaurant. The restaurant had to be hurriedly evacuated "creating panic among the public and the management, Dalvi said.

"The quick reaction team of the Anti-Terrorist Squad was also called to the spot. Their search of the premises revealed that the call was a hoax," the said, adding that the caller was identified based on her subscriber details and a search of the area surrounding the hotel.

"The accused has disclosed that she had made a hoax call to make the restaurant management suffer losses," Dalvi said.

The accused has been booked under sections 182 (false information), 505(1)(b) (incite to commit offence) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

