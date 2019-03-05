JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Crime-Disaster-Accident

East Bengal's Justin suspended for six matches

Pakistan reinstates ban on airing of Indian content

Business Standard

Mumbai woman booked for bomb hoax at Goa restaurant

IANS  |  Panaji 

Police in the beach village of Calangute in Goa have arrested a 23-year-old woman from Mumbai for a bomb hoax at a local restaurant on Tuesday.

Rangoli Patel, a resident of Malad West in Mumbai, was holidaying in Goa when she and a friend had an argument with the waiter of a restaurant, police inspector Jivba Dalvi told reporters here.

Police said she later went and made a hoax call claiming there was a bomb in the restaurant. The restaurant had to be hurriedly evacuated "creating panic among the public and the management, Dalvi said.

"The quick reaction team of the Anti-Terrorist Squad was also called to the spot. Their search of the premises revealed that the call was a hoax," the official said, adding that the caller was identified based on her subscriber details and a search of the area surrounding the hotel.

"The accused has disclosed that she had made a hoax call to make the restaurant management suffer losses," Dalvi said.

The accused has been booked under sections 182 (false information), 505(1)(b) (incite to commit offence) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

--IANS

maya/rtp/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, March 05 2019. 17:32 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements