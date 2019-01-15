Jasmin likes to juggle between fiction, non-fiction shows

says she tried her hand at a non-fiction show last year as she believes that it's important to balance between real and reel personalities.

She is currently seen facing her fears and doing stunts on a non-fiction show. From Tuesday evening onwards, she will also appear on StarPlus' fiction show "Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji".

"It's important to do non-fiction shows also so that you can maintain a balance between your real personality and the characters that you are playing. That's why I chose to do a non-fiction show," Jasmin told IANS here.

Her last show was "Dil Se Dil Tak".

"When you do a character for a year and a half, you live that character. My last character was very different. She was a Gujarati girl. So, it was challenging to get out of it and leave that accent," said the actress, who hails from Kota.

To play Happy on her new show, she took up meditation.

"We all lead a stressful life, especially TV actors," she said.

She is currently enjoying playing numerous roles on the small screen, but acting was not always on her mind.

"I never thought that I'd become an I come from a small town and a conservative family. I have a background in hospitality industry. Then I started getting modelling contracts and was offered south Indian movies so, I thought that maybe acting was my destiny. I gave it a shot and here I am - happy and content," she said.

Jasmin has also featured in south Indian films like "Vaanam", "Beware of Dogs" and "Veta". What about a Hindi film?

"I never said no, but I don't want to do a movie just for the sake of doing a movie...like out of desperation. I will do when I am sure about the role that I am playing. I will take a thoughtful and calculated decision," she said.

--IANS

nn/rb/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)