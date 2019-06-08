JeM militant killed in J&K gunfight

One (JeM) militant was killed on Saturday in a gunfight with the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's district, police said.

According to police sources, the slain militant has been identified as of Anantnag's Dooru area. The gunfight took place in Nowgam village of Verinag area.

"The militant's body has been recovered. Search operation is still going on in the area," the sources added.

The gunfight occurred after the militants fired at the security forces who were carrying out a search and cordon operation in the area.

"Reinforcements have been rushed to the area to trace the militants," the police sources said.

has been suspended in as a precautionary measure.

