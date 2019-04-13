France says tax issue of Anil Ambani firm settled as per law

said on Saturday that the tax issue of industrialist Anil Ambani's France-based company Flag pertaining to the period 2008-2012 had been settled in "full adherence with the legislative and regulatory framework" and asserted there was no "political interference whatsoever".

"A global settlement was reached between the French tax authorities and Flag, a telecom company, in a tax dispute pertaining to the period 2008-2012," French to tweeted.

"This settlement was conducted in full adherence with the legislative and regulatory framework governing this common practice of the tax administration. It was not subject to any political interference whatsoever," he added in another tweet.

The French envoy's statement came in the wake of a media report that claimed that taxes of the company to the tune of 143.7 million euros were waived by the French authorities "just a few months" after announced the decision to buy 36 fighter jets in 2015.

The Communications of rubbished the media report, saying the tax issue of its subsidiary Atlantic SAS pertained to the year 2008, much before the decided to purchase jets from French company

" tax issue pertains to 2008, nearly 10 years old," the company said in a statement.

" says the tax demands were completely unsustainable and illegal. Reliance denies any favouritism or gain from settlement," it added.

The statement added that the Reliance Flag settled the tax disputes as per legal framework in available to all companies operating in that country.

"During the period under consideration by the French Tax Authorities - 2008-2012 i.e. nearly 10 years ago, Flag France had an operating loss of Rs 20 crore (i.e. Euro 2.7 million). French tax authorities had raised a tax demand of over Rs 1,100 crore for the same period. As per the French tax settlement process as per law, a mutual settlement agreement was signed to pay Rs 56 crore as a final settlement," the company said.

The deal for procurement of 36 fighter jets from was announced in April 2015 during the visit of Modi to

Flag France owns a and other in France.

--IANS

akk/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)