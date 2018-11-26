Jet flyer deplaned, arrested over terror threat

A passenger on board a Kolkata- flight was arrested on Monday here after a fellow passenger heard him using words like "terrorist" and "destroy" over telephone, police said.

Yogvedanta Poddar, was forced to deboard and handed over to the (CISF) after a co-passenger overheard his telephonic conversation and complained to the cabin crew, said a Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International (NSCBI)

Poddar, a resident of Kolkata, was arrested and handed over to the police.

Poddar's father claimed that his son was playing a prank on his friends by sending those messages. The flight took off for following the incident.

