64.46 per cent polling in 4 Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand

An estimated 64.46 per cent of the over 66.85 lakh electorate exercised their franchise till 4 pm in four constituencies of on Sunday, an said.

No untoward incident was reported from any part of the state, he said.

The polling, which ended at 4 pm, was held in Singhbhum (ST), Jamshedpur, and parliamentary seats.

The voter turnout in was 65.93 per cent followed by 59.60 per cent, 66.44 per cent and Singhbhum 67.79 per cent, according to an Election Commission release.

and his family members cast their votes in constituency.

A 106-year-old woman, Pupalata Pal, voted at a booth in Rajkiya Kanya Uchh Vidyala in Chaibasa under Singhbhum constituency.

Pal has been voting in Chaibasa since the first general elections, an official release said.

Water Resources and Chandraprakash Choudhary, three sitting BJP MPs - P N Singh from Dhanbad, B B Mahato from and Laxman Gilua from Singhbhum constituencies, were among the 67 candidates.

The JMM and the are part of the "Mahagathbandhan" (grand alliance) in Jharkhand.

The last phase polling in Jharkhand will be held on May 19.

