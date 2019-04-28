Jobs remains top concern for voters: CVOTER-IANS

remains the leading concern for the people as they are far more worried about economic issues than security, according to the CVOTER-IANS tracker.

In a survey carried out on April 26, 28.42 per cent of respondents identified as their main concern. In a sample of 11,672, 57.04 per cent felt economic issues as one of the major problems in the country and 11.74 per cent expressed security concerns as the main worry.

has remained as the top issue even before the poll process began. But in mid-March, the concerns about security issues came almost at par with economic problems.

The poll tracker in the first week of March had shown that terror attacks had overtaken unemployment as the top issue for the voters. On March, 26.12 per cent of respondents had identified terror attacks as main concern while 21.74 per cent had said unemployment.

The concerns about security has gradually come down as unemployment poses challenge. On April 27, there was a difference of 45.3 percentage points between economic and security issues with balance tilting heavily in favour of the former.

Even among states, the voters in are most worried about jobs as 49.21 per cent of respondents said unemployment was top most concern. Among the states where unemployment was voted most include (44.63 per cent in a sample of 698), Uttarakhand (43.10 per cent in a sample of 562), (39.72 per cent in a sample of 403), (37.11 per cent in a sample of 316) and (33.95 per cent in a sample of 413).

--IANS

gd/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)