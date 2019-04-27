Modi an OBC only for electoral gains, says Mayawati

on Saturday accused of claiming to be an OBC only for electoral gains.

"He was an upper caste when he was Gujarat Minister. Later he got his caste included in the OBC (other backward class) category," she said at a hurriedly-convened press conference here.

further denied that she, as Uttar Pradesh Minister, had any role to play in the sale of sugar mills which is being currently probed by the (CBI).

The CBI was being used by the centre to target the opposition, she alleged.

The BSP also said that the "achche" din of BJP would soon vanish because the Samajwadi Party-BSP-Rashtriya Lok Dal alliance would demolish saffron power in UP.

--IANS

amita/vd

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)