Juvenile arrested in Patel Nagar double murder case

The Police on Saturday arrested a juvenile in the double murder case of According to the police, the class IX dropout murdered the 26-year-old woman and her 4-year-old son as she resisted his attempts of sexual assault.

The accused, cousin of the deceased's husband, was staying with the family for over 20 days and worked as a vegetable seller. On Thursday, when his cousin was not at home he forced himself upon the woman.

The woman resisted and slapped him. After that the accused hit her with stone, leaving her unconscious. In between, her son woke up.

"Fearing an eye-witness, the juvenile decided to kill the child and tried to hang him with a ceiling fan. But the woman gained conciousness and to save her child bite the leg of the accused. But he threw her away, slit her throat and hanged the boy," said Mandeep Singh Randhawa, the of Police (Central).

Intially, the juvenile tried to mislead the police with false stories. But after sustained interrogation, location of his mobile and his failure to give satisfactory answer to the teeth bite mark on his leg the police arrested him, Randhawa added.

--IANS

rag/rs/pcj

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)