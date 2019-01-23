JUST IN
Three militants killed in Baramulla

IANS  |  Srinagar 

Three militants were killed on Wednesday in a gunfight with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district.

Police said the security forces started an operation against the militants in Binner village in the morning, leading to the killings.

Defence Ministry sources confirmed the deaths and said searches were going on in the area.

Authorities have suspended mobile Internet services in Baramulla district.

First Published: Wed, January 23 2019. 18:10 IST

