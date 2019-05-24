Kakrapar Atomic Power plant connected to grid

The first 220 MW nuclear power plant at (KAPS-1) in in was synchronised with the grid on Friday, said the of (NPCIL).

An said the power generation levels will be gradually increased.

The KAPS-1 unit/reactor attained criticality on May 19 (initiation of controlled self sustaining nuclear fission chain reaction) following the replacement of the entire coolant channel, feeder replacement and safety upgrades.

The replacement of the coolant channel and feeder were necessitated after the reactor shut down automatically on March 11, 2016, following leakage of heavy water from its coolant channel. The leak was plugged 10 days later.

India's atomic NPCIL has two 220 MW units pressurised heavy water reactor (PHWR) at KAPS. Following the heavy water leak, unit 1 was under cold shut down.

Similarly, the renovation and modernisation of KAPS-2 was completed in 2018 and it is operating at full capacity, the added.

