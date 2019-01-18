In BJP vs BJP, Kalia becomes Chandigarh mayor

candidate was on Friday elected as of

Kalia defeated BJP rebel in the election. Kalia got 16 votes while Kainth got 11.

Kainth had refused to despite efforts of the local BJP leadership, including MP

Kalia's past criminal past had surfaced in recent days after the BJP named him for the election of However, he claimed he had been given a clean chit in all the cases.

The BJP-vs- for the mayoral post clearly reflected the BJP infighting and left the party embarrassed. The election took place in the presence of Kher. The also cast her vote.

The BJP has a majority of 20 councillors among the 26 elected councillors.

candidate

--IANS

js/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)