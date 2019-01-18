In BJP vs BJP, Kalia becomes Chandigarh mayor

Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Rajesh Kalia was on Friday elected as mayor of Chandigarh.
Kalia defeated BJP rebel candidate and fellow councillor Satish Kainth in the election. Kalia got 16 votes while Kainth got 11.
Kainth had refused to withdraw from the election despite efforts of the local BJP leadership, including Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher.
Kalia's past criminal past had surfaced in recent days after the BJP named him for the election of mayor. However, he claimed he had been given a clean chit in all the cases.
The BJP-vs-BJP contest for the mayoral post clearly reflected the BJP infighting and left the party embarrassed. The election took place in the presence of Kher. The local MP also cast her vote.
The BJP has a majority of 20 councillors among the 26 elected councillors.
Congress candidate Sheela Devi withdrew her name just before the election.
