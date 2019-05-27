IAF all-woman crew flies Mi-17 chopper for first time

In yet another achievement by women officers, an all-woman crew on Monday flew a medium-lift helicopter for the first time in India, the (IAF) said.

The crew, comprising (Captain), (co-pilot) and Flight Lieutenant (flight engineer), flew a V5 helicopter for a Battle Inoculation Training Mission, taking off and landing from restricted areas at a forward air base in the

Flight Lieutenant Bhardwaj hails from Mukerian in and is incidentally also the first woman pilot to fly the V5.

Nidhi hails from Ranchi and is also the first woman pilot from while Jaiswal hails from Chandigarh and is the first woman of the

The pilots had undergone basic flight training at the at Air Force Station, Hakimpet followed by advanced training at Air Force Station, Yelahanka.

The helicopter was certified airworthy by Richa Adhikari, the

