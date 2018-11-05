Karnataka notifies cracker bursting from 8-10 pm

In compliance with the order, has notified the time to burst crackers during festival from 8 to 10 p.m., an said on Monday.

"The government, in a notification, has directed all the departments including the police and State Board (KSPCB), to ensure crackers are burnt between 8-10 p.m. from November 5-8," a state government told IANS.

The on October 30 directed the southern states to set a two-hour duration to burst firecrackers, while fixing 8-10 p.m. for bursting less polluting "green crackers" in

Karnataka, which will also follow the prescribed timings, will monitor the air pollution levels at KSPCB before and after the festival, the said.

District officials and municipal corporations across the state will ensure that people abide by the timings.

The state has also prohibited the and sale of series crackers, which are considered more polluting.

