Karnataka notifies cracker bursting from 8-10 pm

In compliance with the Supreme Court order, Karnataka has notified the time to burst crackers during Diwali festival from 8 to 10 p.m., an official said on Monday.
"The Karnataka government, in a notification, has directed all the departments including the police and Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB), to ensure crackers are burnt between 8-10 p.m. from November 5-8," a state government official told IANS.
The Supreme Court on October 30 directed the southern states to set a two-hour duration to burst firecrackers, while fixing 8-10 p.m. for bursting less polluting "green crackers" in Delhi.
Karnataka, which will also follow the Supreme Court prescribed timings, will monitor the air pollution levels at KSPCB before and after the festival, the official said.
District officials and municipal corporations across the state will ensure that people abide by the timings.
The state has also prohibited the manufacturing and sale of series crackers, which are considered more polluting.
--IANS
bha/prs
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
