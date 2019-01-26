Karnataka's 9 industrial clusters to compete with China: Governor

In a bid to increase industrial production capacity, is developing clusters in nine districts under "compete with China" scheme of the state, said on Saturday.

"The is implementing the 'Compete with China' scheme, by developing industrial clusters in nine districts. Action is being taken to create one lakh jobs in each cluster," the said in his address here.

The southern state, which is a pioneer in IT and businesses, had approved 1,958 projects with an investment of Rs 3.49 lakh-crore, under its Industrial Policy 2014-19, said.

These projects will create employment opportunities to 10.28 lakh people, he added.

" stood first in the country in attracting investments," said in his speech.

According to the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry's data from November last year, saw the highest investment in the country for the first three quarters of 2018.

The ruling Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S)- coalition government led by last year announced identifying nine districts across the state to set up industrial clusters to foster innovation and product diversification, thereby creating new jobs.

Ballari, Bidar, Chikkaballapura, Chitradurga, Hassan, Kalaburagi, Kolar, Koppal and Mysuru were identified for the scheme, by developing industries that could compete with in industrial production.

The scheme aims to have manufacturing-related activities taking place right from village level, to the taluk (sub-district) and district levels of each cluster.

