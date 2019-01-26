MP announces employment scheme for urban poor youth

On the occasion of Republic Day, on Saturday announced the launch of the 'Yuva Swabhiman Yojana' for youths from the economically weaker sections in urban areas.

In his address at the Police Parade Maidan here, said the youths were the future of and they had immense talent which needed to be honed.

"Under this scheme, 100 days of employment will be provided to youths from economically weaker sections in urban areas. They will also be given skill training," he said.

said while those in rural areas get employment under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA), the urban poor youth are left out. This scheme will effectively cover them.

