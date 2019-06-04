Trump fails to recognize his gift to Queen Elizabeth II

US Donald was rescued by his wife Melania from an embarrassing situation when he failed to recognize a statue at that he had gifted to last year.

was shown a pewter horse that he gave as a gift when they met in July 2018, and was asked whether he recognized it. Looking a bit puzzled, he replied "no", reported.

First quickly came to his rescue, saying: "I think we gave that to the "

He had given the thoroughbred statue in polished pewter on his visit to

It happened as the was showing the and his wife around an exhibition at the palace picture gallery of American artefacts on Monday.

Among the items she showed them were a display of golfing memorabilia and a draft copy of a telegram from to US after the D-Day invasion of

Earlier, was pictured giving the Queen an unusual handshake as they met at the start of his state visit.

The appeared to grasp only the monarch's fingers in his fist as he was welcomed to the Palace.

--IANS

soni/ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)