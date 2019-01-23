Power Finance sanctions loan for Telangana irrigation project

-
: Power Finance Corporation Ltd (PFC) Wednesday sanctioned a Rs 7,785-crore term loan in two packages for the Kaleshwaram irrigation project in Telangana.
The project envisages irrigation facilities for an ayacut of 16.40 lakh acres in drought-prone areas of seven districts of the state.
Besides, the project was planned to provide 10 TMC of drinking water to villages, 30 TMC to twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad and 16 TMC for industrial use, according to the government website.
The managing director of the Kaleshwaram Irrigation Project Corporation Ltd had sought government approval of the term loan and the government, after careful consideration of the matter accorded permission to borrow the sum for the project, according to GOs.
