Kejriwal seeks probe into Pakistan's role in polls

(AAP) chief on Wednesday raised questions over the and sought a probe into the role of in helping the party for winning the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Sharing a news article, which says " PM sees better chance of peace talks with if the BJP wins election", Kejriwal also questioned why wanted to win.

"Why Pakistan wants that? Modi should tell the nation how strong is his relationship with Pakistan? People should know that Pakistan will celebrate the victory of Modi," he tweeted in Hindi.

In another tweet, he said there should be an enquiry into the "role of Pakistan in helping the BJP win the elections."

Terming it a big issue, said if re-elected, "it (BJP) will be a serious threat to the nation."

"Now, the nation knows that Modi is Pakistan's friend. Modi should tell the nation why Khan and Pakistan want Modi to win the elections," Singh tweeted.

