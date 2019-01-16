Kenya ensures safety for U20 athletics worlds as terror attack rocks Nairobi

-
Kenyan sports officials have reassured visiting International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) officials of athletes' safety during the 2020 World U20 Championships in the wake of terrorist attack that rocked Nairobi on Tuesday.
Ministry of Sports, Culture and Heritage Rashid Echesa and Athletics Kenya President Jackson Tuwei said the cowardly act will not deter them from providing maximum security to the international athletes who will grace the week-long championships, which will be held in Nairobi between July 7 to 12.
A terrorist attack, the first in a Nairobi upmarket region in the last four years, claimed 14 lives and led to the evacuation of over 700 people, according to President Uhuru Kenyatta, reports Xinhua news agency.
"Let me take this opportunity to reassure all that security in all aspects has been taken care of and the World Under-20 Championships will take place in Nairobi as planned. There should be no reason to panic. We will offer maximum protection to our visitors," said Tuwei Wednesday.
Echesa said the terrorist act will not hold Kenya back, and they will do everything to organise a 'safe' championship.
