Kenya ensures safety for U20 athletics worlds as terror attack rocks Nairobi

Kenyan officials have reassured visiting of Athletics Federations (IAAF) officials of athletes' safety during the 2020 World U20 Championships in the wake of terrorist attack that rocked on Tuesday.

Ministry of Sports, Culture and Heritage Rashid Echesa and said the cowardly act will not deter them from providing maximum security to the international athletes who will grace the week-long championships, which will be held in between July 7 to 12.

A terrorist attack, the first in a upmarket region in the last four years, claimed 14 lives and led to the evacuation of over 700 people, according to Uhuru Kenyatta, reports

"Let me take this opportunity to reassure all that security in all aspects has been taken care of and the World Under-20 Championships will take place in Nairobi as planned. There should be no reason to panic. We will offer maximum protection to our visitors," said Tuwei Wednesday.

Echesa said the terrorist act will not hold back, and they will do everything to organise a 'safe' championship.

