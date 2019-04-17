Kerala's IBS to provide IT support to Etihad Airways

Kerala-headquartered (IBS), a leading provider of new generation IT travel solutions, has signed a pact with Etihad Airways, the UAE national airline, to help enhance its operations.

IBS was selected to replace the airline's existing network control system and develop a hub management system, allowing employees to move away from manual processes to highly

The technology will allow more efficient aircraft assignment and flight tracking throughout Etihad's network.

John Wright, Vice-President, Global Airports & Network Operations, Etihad Airways, said through this strategic partnership they were delighted to integrate IBS technology into their control centres to fulfil the commitment of delivering exceptional services.

"This technology will help us increase effective guest journey management, reduce missed flight connections, enhance punctuality and manage operations during disruption more efficiently," said Wright.

V.K. Mathews, Executive Chairman, IBS Group, said the deal demonstrated industry acceptance of its to effectively support the needs of an that is known for its disciplined business practices.

"We welcome to the growing list of our customers and expect to be a transformational partner in its quest to achieve increased operational efficiencies, cost optimisation and growth," said

