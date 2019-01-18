KIYG: Haryana boxers make big surge with eight golds

Boxers Ankit Narwal, Vanshaj and played a key role for who reaped as many as eight gold, eight silver and 15 bronze medals from boxing in the Boys' Under-17 and Girls Under-17 categories at the at the Khelo Youth Games (KISG) here on Friday.

Hosts were close behind, winning five gold while girls marked their presence by winning two gold. Madhya Pradesh, Chandigarh, Punjab, and won one gold medal each.

The girls of -- and -- who both have a great interest in dancing too, won a gold medal each in their respective categories. Devika playing in 46kg class edged out girl 3-2.

Meanwhile, Mitika, who was gold medallist at the KISG last year, defended her title in the 66kg class. Effectively using her raw power in a combination of punches and jabs, Mitika outshined from The coaches and Haryana supporters were repeatedly urging to go all out, but the Haryana girl prove no match to 7th Nation Cup gold medallist Mitika.

Haryana's Vanshaj and Ankit Narwal overcame stiff resistance from pugilists in the final. Vanshaj faced lanky in the 57kg class, while Ankit was challenged by Laisharam Singh.

Vanshaj played a clever and despite being at a height disadvantage against his opponent, he managed to gather valuable points in the third round.

