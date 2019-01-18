Vintage Dhoni gifts India maiden ODI series win Down Under (Intro Roundup)

Melbourne, Jan 18 (IANS Former has once again proved the critics wrong by establishing himself as a master of close finish when he belted an 87 not out to complete a hat trick of half centuries to help the men-in-blue clinch the third ODI by 7 wickets and a historic 2-1 bilateral series win over at the MCG here on Friday.

Criticised for a sluggish knock in the first ODI, which lost by 34 runs in Sydney, the Ranchi stumper's half century in the second game in was instrumental in helping the tourists level the series with a 6-wicket verdict.

At the Ground on Friday, the master chaser jogged memories of his vintage self when he anchored the 231-run chase with a defiant unbeaten 87 off 114 balls, laced with six hits to the fence.

Promoted to No.4, Dhoni first raised a strong 54-run third wicket stand with (46) and thereafter took home with an unbeaten 121-run stand with (61 not out).

After the departure of the in-form opening duo of (9) and Shikhar Dhawan (23) with the Indian scoreboard ticking 59/2, Kohli and Dhoni laid the foundation for the chase.

Fresh from a century in the second ODI at Adelaide, Kohli looked set for another trademark chase but after facing 62 balls and striking three fours, the India was caught behind off Jhye Richardson.

With India still needing 118 runs for a win, Dhoni carried on in the company of new man Jadhav and the highlight of their fourth wicket partnership was stealing the odd singles and converting them into twos.

Dhoni, who was dropped first ball by at backward point, made the most of the life as he battled to eventually get to a hat-trick of half-centuries this series.

With the tourists needing 66 off the last 10 overs, Dhoni and Jadhav, who also got to a hardworking half-century, ensured there were no hiccups and went about their business as usual to eventually guide the team home.

Interestingly, Dhoni, who earned the Man-of-the-series award, also completed 1000 ODI runs in on Friday.

Earlier, Australia's vulnerability to quality leg-spin was exposed by Yuzvendra Chahal, who returned with his second overseas fifer to help India restrict the hosts for a meagre 230.

Playing his first match of the series, Chahal wreaked havoc in the Australian line-up, returning a career-best 6/42 as the home batsmen seemed to have no clue about playing the leggie.

After pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar got rid of the openers -- (14) and (5) -- and reduced the hosts to 27/2, Chahal ripped through the middle order, taking the crucial wickets of the in-form (39) and (34) in his very first over.

The leggie then returned to remove all-rounder (10) before ending a stiff 45-run seventh wicket stand between top-scorer (58) and Jhye Richardson (16).

His sixth victim was his opposite number in the (3) even as Australia's innings ended by the 49th over.

Brief scores:

230 ( 58, 39, 34; 6/42, Bhuvneshwar Kumar 2/28) lose to India ( 87 not out, 61 not out, 46; Jhye Richardson 1/27) by 7 wickets.

