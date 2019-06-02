JUST IN
Khimhun sworn in as Arunachal Pro-tem Speaker

IANS  |  Itanagar 

Phosum Khimhun of the Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday took oath as the Pro-tem Speaker of the Arunachal Pradesh Assembly.

Governor B.D. Mishra administered the oath of office to Khimhun. Chief Minister Pema Khandu was present at the occasion.

Khimhun will perform the duties of the office of Pro-tem Speaker in the seventh state Assembly until a Speaker is chosen.

He will administer the oath to newly-elected legislators when the House meets on Monday.

First Published: Sun, June 02 2019. 20:22 IST

