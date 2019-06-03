Khloe Kardashian attends first prom with fan

Reality TV personality Khloe finally attended her first high school prom, thanks to an invite from a fan.

The 34-year-old accompanied a student named to his dance in a high school in California, on Saturday, reports

"My very first and I went with the best date ever @NarbehKardash! We had so much fun! How handsome is my date?" Khloe wrote on

Narbeh, who runs fan accounts on and Instagram, also shared photographs of himself and his date dressed in matching black attire. His fan account dedicated to the famous family has about 240,000 followers.

The pair went through the typical rituals, including clicking photographs before the dance, pinning on the boutonniere and corsage, and taking images in a photo booth at the event.

also met Narbeh's family.

Taking Kardashian as his date was an unforgettable experience, said in an post.

"Wow. Sharing my with @khloekardashian was an over the moon experience for me."

previously met Kardashian in 2018 and the two have exchanged messages online, including when the star wished him happy birthday.

--IANS

dc/ksk

