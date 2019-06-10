Kothari wins Pacific International Snooker C'ship

Reigning champion Sourav Kothari lifted the 2019 Championship - The Reventon Classic, in on Monday.

In a best of nine frames, Kothari got the better of of to bag the crown.

Kothari won 5-1 games with scores of 70-13; 89-26; 77(43)-46; 44-62; 71(67)-46; 85-1 according to information received here. In the finals, the former national and Asian Billiards champion showed nerves of to take 3-0 lead.

After losing the fourth in a close battle, Kothari sprang back in the fifth and made a great come back with a finishing break of 67 to establish a commanding lead for the title.

Tyson made a couple of unforced errors in the sixth game and that saw Kothari sail through the sixth to win the frame and match.

Kothari also brushed aside challenges from some highly reputed players, especially of Australia, during the meet.

After beating multiple Champion Peter Gilchrist of 4-0 in the quarterfinals, Kothari produced a remarkable performance in the semifinals when in a nerve wracking match he defeated another champion Australian Cueist

