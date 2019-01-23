Kovind, Modi pay tributes to Netaji

Ram Nath Kovind, and several politicians on Wednesday paid rich tributes to on his 122nd birth anniversary, calling him the most beloved national hero and a "defiant patriot".

"He remains one of our most beloved national heroes and an icon of India's freedom struggle. is cherished, remembered and missed to this day all over the country," Kovind tweeted.

The bowed to memories, remembering him as "a stalwart who committed himself towards ensuring is free and lead a life of dignity".

"We are committed to fulfilling his ideals and creating a strong India," Modi said.

A number of others also took to to commemorate Netaji's birth on this day in 1897 in Odisha's district.

The party remembered him as "a true nationalist, a defiant patriot".

" was one of India's greatest freedom fighters. He will always be remembered for his role in building the and serving the party as one its strongest presidents," the tweeted.

tweeted in Hindi saying that "raised a sustained campaign against British rule".

said the veteran freedom fighter "ignited patriotism among the people and inspired them to sacrifice everything for the freedom of the motherland.

"He is an icon of India's freedom movement and also a role model for today's youth".

said Bose's "valour, patriotism and leadership would always be an inspiration for generations to come".

"Netaji Subhas Bose gave us the memorable motto of the Fauj: 'Ittehad, Itmad, Qurbani' (Unity, Trust, Sacrifice). The patriotic call of 'Jai Hind' unites us all till date," said Communist Party of India-Marxist

To fight the British, Bose had formed the (INA) that was also known as the Fauj.

