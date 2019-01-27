Kylie wants diamonds for Valentine's Day

Reality TV star wants for Valentine's Day, as she claims they are better than pearls.

In a video posted on her channel in which she answered themed quick fire questions, was asked whether she would prefer to receive a teddy bear or jewellery, to which she said: "I mean, jewellery, obviously, right?"

And then when asked if that jewellery would be made of or pearls, she replied "diamonds" were her preferred precious stone, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

When it comes to the perfect date night, the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star would prefer to go out for dinner than watch a movie, although she "really loves both".

Asked to pick one, she said: "I don't know, 'cause I really love both, but maybe since it's Valentine's Day, let's go out for a nice dinner or something."

During the one-minute clip, also reveals she prefers red roses over white roses, milk chocolate over dark chocolate, red wine over rose, and pink over red.

Kylie even has a preference over which colour lingerie to wear on

Asked to pick between red or black lingerie, she said: "I'm going to say red for Valentine's Day, black for any other day."

Kylie's Valentine's Day choices come after it was recently reported she and Travis could be set to get engaged soon, as they are "really happy" in their relationship.

