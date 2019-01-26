Vicky, Yami, Varun celebrate R-Day at Attari-Wagah border

On the ocassion of 70th on Saturday, the "Uri: The Surgical Strike" stars and Yami Gautam, along with Varun Dhawan, performed live at the Attari- border.

Honoured to be a part of the celebrations, Varun took to to post a photograph of his patriotic performance.

"An incredible honour to perform live at the border today...thank you, Jai Hind, Happy Republic Day," he captioned the photograph.

Varun was also accompanied by at the event.

Yami and Vicky, who are on roll with the success of " ..", too shared the videos and photographs of their border visit on They both were dressed in ethnic.

Yami had a "surreal experience" at the border as she wrote: "The josh was unbeatable today for the celebrations at the Border."

Vicky said that he was " thrilled and honoured to celebrate with our First Line of Defence- the BSF Jawaans and a crowd of 28,000 Indians at the border."

--IANS

sim/vm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)