Law on Ram temple if all options fail: UP Dy CM

has said that if the two options for a solution to the fail, the (BJP) will bring in a legislation for the construction of

He said the matter was being heard in the and efforts were also being made for a solution through mediation. "If these two options do not work, we will enact a law," he said.

Maurya was speaking at the Dharam Sansad organised in Ayodhya to mark the conclusion of the birthday celebrations of Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, the of the Ram Janambhoomi Trust, which was attended by saints an seers form across the country.

Maurya said the BJP had returned to power with the blessings of the saints and the party will follow the diktat of the holy men. "The dream of a grand will be realised soon," he said.

--IANS

amita/arm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)