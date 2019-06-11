Lawyers refuse to plead Bhopal rape accused's case

Lawyers here have refused to plead the case of who is accused of raping and killing an eight-year-old girl in Madhya Pradesh's capital

On Tuesday, Prasad was brought before Additional District and who sent him to one day judicial custody. Police will file a charge sheet on Wednesday, Public Relations Officer, Public Prosecution Directorate, told reporters.

The district lawyers' union has said that no will plead the case of the accused, she added.

Prasad, 35, was arrested on Monday for raping and brutally murdering an eight-year-old girl whose body was found in a drain in Kamla Nagar locality.

--IANS

