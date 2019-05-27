Modi's swearing-in: Invite to BIMSTEC leaders in line with 'Neighbourhood First' policy, says MEA

The invitation to leaders of BIMSTEC member states for Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony on May 30 is in line with the government's focus on the 'Neighbourhood First' policy, spokesperson said on Monday.

Kumar added that an invite has also been extended to Kyrgyzstan's and to the of Pravind Jugnauth for the occasion.

" of has invited the leaders of the BIMSTEC Member States for the Swearing-in ceremony. This is in line with the Government's focus on its 'Neighbourhood First' policy," Kumar told reporters on Monday.

"The of the Kyrgyz Republic, who is the of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, and the of Mauritius, who was the Chief Guest at this year's Pravasi Bhartiya Divas, have also been invited," he added.

In 2014, when Modi won his first term, all the SAARC leaders, including the then Prime Minister attended the swearing-in as part of invitations extended to all the member countries of the South Asian grouping.

Member countries of the for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) include Bangladesh, Bhutan, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and besides

