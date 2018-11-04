Lena Headley hopes 'The Flood' spreads compassion

Headey hopes her new film "The Flood" will further the understanding of immigration crisis around the world, and spreads a bit of

In the film, Headey plays Wendy, a British deciding the fate of an asylum seeker.

"What I hope, personally, is we change 10 minds, or people reconsider how they feel about someone who has lost everything. Or maybe it will grow a bit more compassion, understanding, curiosity or bravery," Headey told variety.com.

Helen Kingston's script for "The Flood" draws on real-life stories after her, and spent time volunteering in Calais, France, a refugee hotspot.

Headey describes the film as "a really smart take on what's happening."

She said the the film deals with its subject matter without preaching or being overtly political. "I think it's a very quiet, strong bit of cinema and it's really honest about what's happening and how we are all responsible for it," added the actress, who is an for the

--IANS

rb/ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)