Grande's surprise song addresses Mac Miller, Davidson

Grande's personal life has been in the headlines for most of 2018: her break-up with long-time boyfriend and whirlwind engagement to "Saturday Night Live" star just weeks later, and Miller's death from an apparent drug overdose and her subsequent split with Davidson a couple of months after that.

All of the above, along with previous boyfriends and Ricky Alvarez, are addressed in the new song, which she dropped abruptly on Saturday night, half hour before a new episode of "Saturday Night Live". The song sums up that she is good with all of her exes, reported variety.com.

The lyrics are:

"Thought I'd end up with Sean

But he wasn't a match

Wrote some songs about Ricky

Now I listen and laugh

Even almost got married

And for so thankful

Wish I could say thank you to Malcolm (Miller)

Cause he was an angel,

"One taught me love

One taught me patience

And one taught me pain

Now I'm so amazing

Say I've loved and I've lost

But that's not what I see

So look what I got

Look what you taught me

And for that I say

"Thank u, next

Thank u, next

Thank u, next

I'm so f***ing grateful for my ex."

Later, on "Saturday Night Live", Davidson made his own statement during the show's "Weekend Update" segment, concluding his guest spot by saying: "I know some of you are curious about the breakup, but the truth is, it's nobody's business. Sometimes things just don't work out and that's okay. She's a wonderful, strong person and I genuinely wish her all the happiness in the world. Now please go vote on Tuesday, alright?"

