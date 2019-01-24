LG to showcase its 5G smartphone at MWC

Inc on Thursday said it will unveil its new based on the network with a longer battery life and better cooling mechanism during the Mobile (MWC) in

The South Korean will host a media event in on February 24 that is expected to generate a lot of buzz from attendees to the MWC, the world's biggest mobile event slated from February 25-28.

The announcement came a day after LG said it will show off its latest flagship smartphone, the ThinQ, with a new interface on the eve of the MWC, news agency reported.

It did not specify whether it will introduce the as part of ThinQ's line-up or under another brand.

The new flagship model is expected to be released in March.

"We will showcase the to attendees of the MWC," said in a statement. "In light of the global mobile event, we will beef up efforts to target the global premium market."

Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 855 chipset will power the 5G-enabled phone to support simultaneously high-resolution games and without latency, the company said.

LG also adopted the vapour chamber to better disperse heat from the device and installed 4,000 mAh batteries for a longer operation time.

According to news reports, LG is expected to showcase a dual connected display screen at the MWC, joining the race to target the high-end market with new form factors. Its unbeatable local rival is expected to take the wraps off its first foldable phone in the coming weeks, with China's taking a similar step.

The home appliance maker has been striving to reverse its fortune in the smartphone market as its mobile division has been posting losses since the second quarter of 2017. Such developments are due to maturing demand and fierce global competition.

LG has been struggling in the phone market as it has been sandwiched between Samsung and in the high-end market and Chinese manufacturers in the low-end segment.

