After Samsung, LG hints at foldable smartphone

After Samsung, its South Korean rival has now hinted at launching a foldable smartphone, the media reported.

The maker has applied for three brand name registrations -- "Flex", "Foldi" and "Duplex" -- at the (EUIPO).

"All three applications are categorised in Class 9 that includes smartphones, so it's a pretty safe bet that is claiming these names for any future devices it makes, foldable or otherwise," Engadget reported late on Friday.

However, it was not clear if the names would be used for a or any other device.

"The first two, 'Flex' and 'Foldi', are pretty straightforward and in sync with Samsung's Galaxy F and Huawei's trademarks.

"'Duplex', on the other hand, is an interesting choice by LG, especially considering that is using the word for its AI call-making feature that just started rolling out to users," PhoneArena reported.

aims to launch its first foldable in March next year, along with a fifth-generation (5G) network-powered

The South Korean tech giant plans to unveil the flagship smartphone in February, followed by the foldable Galaxy F and another edition of the that runs on the in March.

--IANS

ksc/na/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)