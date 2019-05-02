Mental problems are more common in people living alone regardless of age and sex, says a study.

"The prevalence of was higher in individuals living alone than in those not living alone in all survey years," the study noted.

For the study, published in the journal PLOS ONE, the researchers used data on 20,500 individuals aged 16-64 living in England who participated in the 1993, 2000, or 2007 National Psychiatric Morbidity Surveys.

Whether a person had a common (CMD) was assessed using the Clinical Interview Schedule-Revised (CIS-R), a questionnaire focusing on neurotic symptoms.

The study found that the prevalence of people living alone in 1993, 2000, and 2007 was 8.8 per cent, 9.8 per cent, and 10.7 per cent.

They found a positive association between living alone and common

In different subgroups of people, living alone increased a person's risk for common by 1.39 to 2.43 times, the study said.

"Living alone is positively associated with in the general population in England," said from the in France.

Globally, the lifetime prevalence of CMDs is around 30 per cent. These have a major impact on quality of life, and mortality.

The researchers also suggest that interventions, which tackle loneliness, might aid the mental well-being of individuals living alone.

