Board of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services approves acquisition of 1.18 crore shares of NRHFL from National Housing Bank

The Board of Financial Services at its meeting held on 27 March 2019 has pursuant to the Offer made by (NHB) vide their Letter dated 11 March, 2019, approved the acquisition of 1,18,91,511 Equity Shares of 10 each of Mahindra Rural Housing Finance (MRHFL), a subsidiary of the Company, at a premium of 231.16, aggregating to 286.78 crore from NHB.

Consequently, the shareholding of the Company in MRHFL will increase from 88.75% to 98.43% as and when the shares are acquired.

