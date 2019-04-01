Mahindra & Mahindra intimates of incorporation of Mahindra Armored Vehicles Jordan

JUST IN
Business Standard

Mahindra & Mahindra announced that Mahindra Armored Vehicles Jordan, LLC. ('MAVJL') is incorporated with effect from 31 March, 2019, as a wholly owned subsidiary of Mahindra Emirates Vehicle Armouring FZ LLC ('MEVA'), a step down subsidiary of the Company in which 88% of the shares are held by Mahindra Overseas Investment Company (Mauritius) ('MOICML'), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.

First Published: Mon, April 01 2019. 18:43 IST

