Loan waiver, job for every family in Odisha: Congress

The on Sunday released its manifesto for Odisha, promising waiver of crop loans up to Rs 2 lakh per family, 33 per cent reservation for women in government jobs and a government or private job for every family.

The manifesto, released by state in the presence of senior party leaders, also mentions assistance of Rs 6,000 per month under the NYAY scheme to the poor.

Patnaik said that if his party comes to power, a government or private job will be given to every family, Rs 3,000 monthly allowance would be provided for the jobless, all contractual workers will be regularized and there would be relaxation in age limits for jobs.

The manifesto also promised land for every landless family and shelter for every homeless by 2024. A five-year plan will be prepared to provide homestead land to every landless family in a village and shelter for every urban homeless family, it said.

For empowerment of women, 33 per cent reservation would be ensured in Parliament, state assemblies and government jobs, the manifesto said.

The also assured that the will get a boost with setting up of more medical colleges, if the party is voted to power.

On the farming sector, the manifesto, apart from promising waiver of crop loans up to Rs 2 lakh per family within the 10 days of government formation, held out special financial assistance of Rs 10,000 per year to farmers for three years and that the minimum support price (MSP) of paddy per quintal would be hiked to Rs 2,600.

It assured free education up to Class 12 for women at all levels and marriage assistance to needy families.

The party said that apart from an old age pension of Rs 1500 per month, a Rs 2,000 monthly allowance for widows and single women above 60 years of age would be provided.

Polling for Odisha's 21 Lok Sabha and 147 Assembly seats will be held simultaneously in four phases on April 11, 18, 23 and 29.

--IANS

cd/vd

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)