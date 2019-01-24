Pakistan conducts training launch of short-range ballistic missile

has successfully conducted the training launch of short-range surface-to-surface "Nasr", officials said on Thursday.

The newly-launched "will enhance the operational efficiency of besides re-validating the desired technical parameters," Asif Ghafoor, (ISPR), the military's media wing, said on twitter.

"Nasr" is a high precision, shoot and scoot weapon system with the ability of in-flight manoeuverability.

"This weapon system has augmented full spectrum deterrence posture remaining within the precincts of policy of credible minimum deterrence, against prevailing and evolving threat spectrum more effectively," the ISPR said in a statement.

