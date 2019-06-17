Israel names Golan Heights settlement after Trump

Israeli has unveiled a new settlement -- -- in the occupied Golan Heights, named after the US

"We're going to establish a new community something that hasn't happened in many years, in honour of Donald Trump," newspaper quoted as saying on Sunday during a government meeting.

Building work was yet to begin but a sign bearing Trump's name and US and Israeli flags was unveiled, reports said. Critics slammed the move a publicity stunt with no legal authority.

"This is a historic day," said, hailing Trump as "a friend of Israel", the daily reported.

According to him, naming of the establishment after Trump constituted a gesture of respect for the US President's actions "for the good of the state of in a wide variety of areas", which included recognition of as Israel's capital and of Israeli sovereignty over the -- a move that was criticised by the international community.

US David Friedman, who attended the ceremony, called the settlement "well deserved, but much appreciated".

According to a government proposal, the establishment will be part of the and will be built in the extant Kela Alon community, in which dozens of families already live, said.

The plan would see the settlement established in what is now the Bruchim neighbourhood, in which a few families live.

seized the Golan from in the 1967 war. In March, the US became the first country to recognise Israeli sovereignty over the area since effectively annexed it in 1981.

Trump later took to to thank Netanyahu and his government on the move, saying, "Thank you PM Netanyahu and the State of Israel for this great honour."

Trump also retweeted a tweet by the US Ambassador, who wrote about the ceremony on his handle.

"A great day on the Golan. PM Netanyahu and I had the honour to dedicate 'Trump Heights' -- first time Israel has dedicated a village in honour of a sitting President since (1949). Happy Birthday Mr President," Friedman said in his tweet.

But despite the fanfare, as the current government is temporary it cannot officially approve the establishment. At this point, it can only start the administrative work on the project.

Last week, an event to "recognize in the Golan" that was supposed to be organised by Netanyahu and Friedman was cancelled a few days before the schedule.

According to of the Haim Rokah, it was cancelled due to "dissolving the (Parliament), governmental reasons and legal problems that were out of our control".

--IANS

soni/pcj

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)