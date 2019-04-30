Tharoor can travel to US, says Delhi court

-
A special court here on Tuesday allowed Congress leader Shashi Tharoor to travel to the US after he was stopped from going abroad pending a decision in his wife Sunanda Pushkar's death case.
Tharoor moved an application seeking permission to visit the US in May to attend some conferences and events.
Special Judge Arun Bhardwaj allowed his plea.
The court has directed Tharoor to provide the travel details to the investigating officer.
It also asked him not to tamper with the evidence or influence witnesses in the case.
On July 3, 2018, Tharoor was granted bail on the condition that he will not leave the country without permission.
On May 14 that year, the police submitted a chargesheet against Tharoor under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) pertaining to abetment of suicide and cruelty to wife.
Pushkar, 51, died under mysterious circumstances at a hotel in south Delhi on January 17, 2014, days after she alleged that Tharoor was having an affair with a Pakistani journalist.
--IANS
ak/ksk
